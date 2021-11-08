Douglas Dell Gardner, 50, of Wamego, Kansas, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.
Douglas was born November 29, 1970, in Topeka, Kansas. Douglas was the son of Dennis and Vicki (Teter) Gardner. He married Jamie Hupe in 1997, in Manhattan, Kansas.
Douglas attended Topeka West High School graduating in 1989. In 1994, he started working at Torgeson Electric as a journeyman electrician and was eventually promoted to special projects manager, totaling over 25 years with Torgeson.
Doug was a devoted father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He was known for his hard work, giving the best hugs, and having a positive attitude even in his toughest times. He enjoyed music, collected instruments, loved to draw, sketch, and even wanted to be an animator at one point in his life. He enjoyed beer, cooking, gardening, golfing, and had an amazing love for animals. Doug was a man of many talents and was a stand-in for a movie starring Patty Duke. He was also a walk-on for Kansas State University football and a model for the Brass Buckle. While Doug could be ornery, he was always loved no matter his mischievous ways. Doug was larger than life, witty, tough, and a fighter until the end.
Mr. Gardner was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Jamie Gardner of Wamego, Kansas; two children Kylee and Colton Gardner; sister, Amy Gardner; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation is in the care of the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. A memorial service will be held later and announced by the family.
Memorials may be made to the Love61 Fund established previously to help with medical expenses, and now to be used to lay Douglas to rest. Memorials can be sent to Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road, Wamego, KS 66574.
