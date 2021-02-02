Elanor ‘Leone’ Kahle

ALMA – Eleanor ‘Leone’ Kahle, 84, of Alma, KS passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at her home.
On December 24, 1934, Leone was born to Floyd and Freda (Hall) Davison in Nemaha County, NE. She graduated from High School in Stella, NE. Leone was united in marriage with Alvin Kahle on July 18, 1961 in Auburn, NE. He preceded her in death on February 6, 2019.
Leone worked as a homemaker for most of her life and enjoyed watching television, listening to country and gospel music, and going on family vacations to Branson, MO. Leone and Alvin were members of the Peace United Church of Christ in Alma, KS where they spent their life together.
Leone is survived by her daughter, Nancy Kahle, Alma, KS; three siblings, Joyce Moerer, Humboldt, NE, Marilyn Urwin (Tom), Blair, NE, and Marvin Davison (Una Rose), Auburn, NE; and several nieces and nephews.
She is also preceded in death by her parents, and a brother in-law, Vanes Moerer.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Alma, KS. Burial will follow in the Peace UCC Cemetery in Alma. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Alma, PO Box 126, Alma, KS 66401. Online condolences may also be left at www.stewartfuneralhomes.com
