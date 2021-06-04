Eldon Gene Sylvester passed away unexpectedly, the evening of May 28th, 2021, at the age of 59. He was born in Riley county Kansas on February 2nd, 1962 to Elgene and Nola Sylvester. At a young age, Eldon’s family moved to Wamego, Kansas where he farmed alongside his father. He attended school in Wamego, graduating from high school in 1980. During his high school years, he was very active in FFA, where he developed his passion for mechanics and restoration. He implemented these skills working alongside his father on the farm and ranch. Eldon attended college at Kansas State University, where he began dating Julie who he later married on March 24, 1990.
In his free time, Eldon could be found helping others, working on various projects, and supporting his family in 4H and FFA. He grew to be a Jack of all trades, and wore many hats. He enjoyed working on his trucks, motorcycles, and farm equipment, and was an all around handy- man. Eldon took pride in being the caretaker of livestock, prioritizing them over himself. He loved and cared for all creatures, great and small. Although he may have been soft spoken, those who knew Eldon would describe him as humble and caring. He was always there to offer advice or lend a helping hand when needed; however, he would never hesitate to ask for help or seek knowledge from someone else when needed . Eldon centered his life around his family; he loved them and always put them first. He was also very selfless, and would always stop what he was doing to help others at the cost of staying up late to finish his own tasks.
He was a very avid supporter of all the activities that Julie, Joelle, Ethan, and Jordan were involved in. Eldon encouraged them to achieve their goals by being their number one fan. His kids were his proudest accomplishments, as a result he was often found behind the camera, documenting their endeavors and making long-lasting memories with them.
Eldon was preceded in death by his father, Elgene Sylvester, and mother, Nola Sylvester. He is survived by his wife Julie, his children Joelle, Ethan, and Jordan; brothers, Noel (Barb) and Allen (Debbie) ; sisters, Norene (Tim) Klein and Roxie Rush ; parents in-law Jim & Sharen Tessendorf, and sister’s in-law Jenifer Anderson & Debbie Keighley and 10 nieces & nephews along with other extended family.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Wabaunsee Cemetery near Wabaunsee, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to the Eldon Sylvester Memorial Fund, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at campanellastewart.com
