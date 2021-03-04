Eloise Grunewald, 93, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Advantage Health Care of Colorado Springs, Colorado, under the care of Abode of Colorado Hospice. She was a life-long Alma area resident until recently when she moved to live with family due to health issues.
Eloise was born October 22, 1927 to Earle Wesley Evans and Cora Myrtle Kamm Evans near White City, KS and was the oldest of nine children who grew to adulthood. In 1950, Eloise was introduced to Glenn Grunewald, one of the Spring Creek Boys, by a mutual friend. They were married on April 4, 1951. Glenn preceded her in death in 1978. Eloise is survived by her son Dennis Grunewald and his wife Kay, daughter Leann Herndon, daughter Lesa Ronnau and her husband Larry; grandchildren Amie Matthews (Wes), Jamie Crnkovic (Joel), Michael Grunewald (Melissa), Emily Ronnau, Matt Grunewald (Bridget), Katie Grant (Daryl), and Aaron Grunewald (Alexandra); great-grandchildren Tara (Dane), Corey (Dianne), Trevor, Amielia, Marlie, Milo, Ainslie, Theo, Aidan and Madeline, and one great-great granddaughter Elloise. Also surviving are siblings Corinne Larson, Keith Evans (Lydia), Carol Olsen, Larry Evans (Sue), Earle G. Evans (Connie), Rosemarie McCreath (Eugene) and Don Evans (Ruth Ann). Eloise was also blessed with many cherished and loved nieces and nephews. Along with Glenn, she was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law Barry Herndon, siblings L.D., Ellouise and Harold Evans; sisters-in-law Anita Evans and JoAnn Evans; brothers-in-law Veryl Dale McCulle, John Larson and Donald Olsen; and nephew Spencer Larson.
Eloise attended elementary school at Marion Hill Elementary School near Dwight and graduated from Alta Vista High School in 1945. Following high school, she worked as a telephone switchboard operator at the Alta Vista Telephone Company from 1945-1951. During these years she lived with Bill and Alta Mayer, working at their family restaurant for room and board. She was later a cashier at the Karns’ family IGA in Alma for several years in the 1970’s. Eloise was a hard-working farmer’s wife, never sitting down to rest until the end of the day, as a woman’s work is never done. After being widowed in 1978, Eloise began working at First National Bank in Alma where she worked until her retirement in 1992. Eloise loved smiling, laughing and chatting, so working with the public was her calling. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary in Alma, Kansas.
Eloise loved family and friend gatherings, playing pitch, reading the hometown newspapers, rocking babies, sitting on her front porch, class reunions, chatting with her friends and neighbors, flower gardening, and most importantly, her family near and far. She also loved dancing, both the two-step and square dancing. The old Spring Creek and Mill Creek barn dances were fun times! In her later years when dancing was no longer a possibility, she looked forward to watching Saturday night reruns of The Mollie B Polka Party on TV, a source of fun and friendly banter with her son-in-law, Barry. She was well known in her family circle for her yummy coconut cream pies, deviled eggs and sugar cookies. She created memories that will live on in the hearts of her family forever. Every bite of a coconut cream pie, a deviled egg and a sugar cookie will always be compared to hers!
Eloise will lie in state from 1:00 — 7:00 pm on Friday, March 5 at the Campanella-Stewart Funeral Home at 207 Kansas Avenue in Alma. The family will not be present. Private family funeral services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church on Saturday March 6, 2021 at 11:00am. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery. The services may be viewed via live steam at St. John Lutheran Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/lutheran.church.1650).
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored with memorial contributions to St. John’s Lutheran Church, or Mosaic of Colorado Springs, a nonprofit organization that supports the needs, goals, and dreams of people with disabilities. Memorials may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 126, Alma, KS 66401.
