Elsie Louise Marie Hatfield, 93, of McFarland, Kansas, died Sunday, December 19, 2021, at her home. She was a life-long resident of the area.
Elsie was born July 26, 1928, in rural Wheaton, Kansas, the daughter of William F. and Viola Elsie (McClellan) Fischer. She attended local schools and graduated in 1946 from Paxico High School. Elsie then received her teaching certificate from Emporia State College. She taught country school for two years, one at Hinnerville and the other in rural Paxico.
Elsie married Virgil H. Hatfield on May 9, 1948, in Wamego. Together they owned and operated the family farm south of Wamego. Elsie was an active member of the farm operation as well as being a homemaker. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in McFarland and the church LWML. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years. Elsie was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Wabaunsee County Extension Board, a long-time 4-H leader, a member of Young Farmer’s Wives, and the McFarland Senior Citizens. Elsie and Virgil retired to McFarland in 1988. Virgil preceded her in death on August 19, 2009.
Elsie enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, tending her flowers, and playing cards. She loved hosting home Bible studies and was known to go around town visiting with her neighbors. Elsie loved the time she could spend with her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren. She was always willing to help her family in any way possible.
Elsie is survived by her children; Jerry Hatfield (Pat), Ames, Iowa, Ronald Hatfield (Mary), Princeton, Wisconsin, John Hatfield (Jan), Belvidere, Nebraska, Robert Hatfield (Cindy), Paxico, Susan Deeken (Rod), McLouth, Judy Kolterman, Onaga, Roy Hatfield (Susan), Wamego, and Sally Morrill (Kevin), Wamego; her brother, Larry Fischer (Faye), Duluth; nineteen grandchildren, thirty-one great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, James Hatfield, grandchildren, Crystal Morrill and Scott Deeken, her brother, William Fischer, and her son-in-law, Charles Kolterman.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in McFarland. Reverend Terry DeGiovanni will be officiating. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, December 22, at the church, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Wabaunsee County Historical Society, and those may be sent in care of Campanella& Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
