Newbury—Emily S. Hurla, 64, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at her home.
She was born May 10, 1957, in Chicago, IL., the daughter of Emilio and Cecilia Chavez Quintanilla. The family moved to the Paxico community where she grew up and attended school until the high school closed and she attended St. Marys High.
Emily was preceded in death by her father.
Emily was united in marriage to Vincent Hurla in 1974 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He survives of the home.
Other survivors include her mother Cecilia Quintanilla, Wamego; four sons, Michael (DeeAnn) Hurla, Maple Hill, and their children, Logan, Reagan and Morgan, Chad (Krista) Hurla, Paxico, and their children, Peyton, Katelyn Brady and Cole, Justin (Heather) Hurla, Paxico, and their children, Caden and Jaxon; and Adam (Crystal) Hurla, Maple Hill, and their children, Keller, Isabel and Jace; her daughter, Shana (Dan) Bird, and their children Marisa (Brandon) Gasperich, and her children, Oaklee and Bodhi), Andrew, Caleb, Madison and MaKyna; brothers, Emilo Quintanilla, Wamego, Robert Quintanilla, Emmett, Ray Quintanilla, Westmoreland and Keith Quintanilla, Seneca; sisters, Jean Bramblett, Paxico, Norma Burris, Paxico, Bonnie Quintanilla Auburn, Sonya Whitwam, Alma, AR. Barbara Bussart, Paxico, Mellissa Myers, Topeka.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Friday, May 21, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newbury. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Mrs. Hurla will lie in state and the family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at the church from 5:00 until the rosary at 7:00P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association for research and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple Street, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.