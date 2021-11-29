St Marys – Emma L. (Pageler) Yocum went to be with her Lord and Heavenly family on Thanksgiving night, November 25, 2021 at the St Marys Manor.
Emma was born on January 5, 1934 on a farm north of Belvue, KS and spent her entire life in the St Marys, KS area. She was the only daughter of Reinhardt and Vaneta (Cox) Pageler. She attended a one-room school north of Belvue, Belvue Grade School, and graduated from St Marys High School in 1952. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart.
She worked as a clerk for Blue Cross and Blue Shield until she became a stay at home mother to raise their 4 boys. She later worked for the Standard Gas Station in St Marys. She worked as a para-professional for USD 321 from where she retired in 1996.
Emma filled her life with many activities in the community, including teaching Sunday School at St Marys United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed dancing with the Swinging Squares. She and her husband, Nick were active in their children’s and grandchildren’s activities.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Clarence “Nick” Yocum. They were married on September 13, 1953, at the Evangelical & Reformed Church-Wells Creek.
Together they raised 4 sons. Steve Yocum, Lawrence KS; John Yocum (Jennifer) Lawrence, KS; David Yocum (Kristi) St George KS; James Yocum (Kerri) St Marys KS.
Emma and Nick are blessed with 9 Grandchildren. Travis Yocum (Lori), Nichol Gallegos (Zack), Eva Parkin (Levi), Ethan Yocum (Faith), Brandon Yocum (Becca), Jenna Yocum (Matthew Klotz), Ryan Yocum (Karlee), Hayley Smith (John), and Trevor Yocum.
They also have 12 Great-Grandchildren: Alex, Noah, Anna Beth, Zackary, and Thaddeus Gallegos; Aubrey Carrier & Olivia Klotz; Pierce Yocum; Avah & Cale Yocum; Weiss Parkin, and one on the way.
Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at the St Marys United Methodist Church. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery in St Marys. Family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Piper Funeral Home.
Memorial Contributions can be made to St Marys United Methodist Church in care of Piper Funeral Home 714 Maple Street, St Marys KS 66536
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.