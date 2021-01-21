Esther L. Spradling, 88, of Wamego, Kansas, on January 11, 2021. Esther was an artist and author. A Celebration of Esther’s Life will be held at a later date. Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. www.campanellafuneral.com.
Local display ads by PaperG
Most Popular
Articles
- 01-15-21 COVID-19 Update: 1 additional death and 130 new positive cases
- Lawrence Joseph Hieger
- Rosalie Ann Asper
- SBA Offers Another Lifeline for Small Businesses
- Leona (Stilley) Boggs
- Don C. Ubel
- 01-11-2021 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
- Eric Joseph Crosier
- Rita Merle Hurlburt
- 01-04-21 Pottawatomie County COVID-19 Community Update
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.