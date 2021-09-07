Evelyn Marie Pageler, 73, of Topeka, Kansas, formerly of Wamego, died Friday, September 3, 2021, at Midland Hospice House in Topeka.
Evelyn was born on April 3, 1948, in Liberal, Kansas, the daughter of James and Mary (Chase) Hiner, Jr. She graduated from Wamego High School in 1966, and married Dennis Pageler on July 30, 1967, in Belvue. He survives at their home.
When her family was young, Evelyn was a homemaker. Later, she worked in management at grocery stores. She worked 15 years at Dick’s Grocery in Wamego as the back-room manager. She was a sweet and giving person, a great mom and a wonderful wife. She loved her grandchildren and the time she could spend with them. Evelyn loved to bake and was an excellent cook. She and Dennis also enjoyed riding their motorcycle. She was especially fond of her two dogs, Charlie, and Diesel, who were like children to her. Evelyn was a member of Immanuel Faith Community Church at Wells Creek while living in Wamego, and First Christian Church while living in Topeka.
Evelyn is also survived by her children; Tony Pageler (Tracy), Lincoln, Nebraska, and Janice Pageler (Michael Tippets), Topeka; her grandchildren, Rachel Pageler, and Zach Pageler, of Lincoln, and Zoe Tippets, Mylee Tippets and Connor Tippets, of Topeka. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Larry Hiner and Robert Hiner.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Inurnment will follow at Immanuel Faith Community Church Cemetery at Wells Creek. The family will greet friends prior to the service beginning at 10:30 am. They suggest memorial contributions to Midland Hospice House, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com
