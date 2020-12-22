Faye Lucille Stevenson, age 87, of Manhattan, died December 12, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Kansas City.
She was born April 23, 1933, in Holbrook, Nebraska, the daughter of Okly and Mildred (Woolman) Carpenter. She graduated from high school in 1951 and took some vocational training in Republican City, NE.
Faye was a homemaker and also had worked for the City of Manhattan as a bookkeeper, retiring in June of 1995.
She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, Seven Dolors Altar Society and was active in 4-H when the children were young. She was a member of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution and qualified for joining the Mayflower Society through her daughter Beverly.
On February 8, 1952, in Holdrege, Nebraska, she was married to George J. “Mick” Stevenson. Mick preceded her in death on January 1, 2009. She was also preceded in death by her parents and one brother James Carpenter.
Survivors include her six children: Beverly Bird and her husband John of Longmont, CO, Sandra Hardie and her husband Jeff of Lawrence, KS, Donna Burns and her husband Frank of Manhattan, David and his wife Kimberly of \Manhattan, KS, Rosemarie Alexander and her husband David of Manhattan, and Kenneth Stevenson and his wife Mary of St. George; one sister Margery Kuhn of Great Falls, MT; 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren 3 great-great grandchildren.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, December 18th, at Seven Dolors Catholic Church with Father Kerry Ninemire as celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Elbow Creek east of Manhattan. The service will be broadcast live through the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 17th at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Chapel. A Parish Vigil will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday in the funeral home chapel.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Johnson Cancer Center or Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.