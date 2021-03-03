Florence Fay (Benteman) Kennedy, 77, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
She was born on April 13, 1943 in Frankfort, Kansas, the daughter of Fritz and Erma (Kipp) Benteman. She attended Frankfort schools.
Ms. Benteman was deeply religious and was a member of the Pentecostal Church in Frankfort. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, bowling in the Special Olympics, and enjoyed being with her friends at Twin Valley in Greenleaf, KS. At Frankfort Care Home she enjoyed getting pampered by getting her fingernails painted (always red, her favorite color!). Most recently, she enjoyed looking at photos of her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary (Todd) Hudson; daughter-in-law, Evelyn Kennedy; her brothers, Milton Benteman, and George Benteman; her sisters, Mable Beem and Martha Mullins; grandchildren, Nicky Burton, Matt Kennedy, Michael Hudson, Daniel Kennedy, and Darren Hudson; great-grandchildren, Kelsey Burton, Kaiden Burton, Kinzie Burton, Cooper Kennedy, Reece Kennedy, Kemper Kennedy, Theodore Hudson; great-great grandson, Eli Munson. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Norman, Susie, Fritz, Lee, Bertha, Erma, and Frank, along with her son, William “Billy” (Evelyn) Kennedy.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Good Shepherd Hospice or the Epilepsy Foundation and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Guestbook may be signed at www.campanellastewart.com.
