Floyd Lee Range “The Lone Ranger”, 80, of Wamego, Kansas, met his Savior, Friday, December 3, 2021, at his home following a long illness. He was a member of the community since 1979.
Floyd was born August 16, 1941, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Paul and Hazel (Hopper) Range. He attended schools in El Dorado, Kansas, and graduated in 1959 from El Dorado High School. Floyd then served in the United States Army for two years and then four years in the United States Air Force.
After returning to El Dorado, Floyd began his career as an agent for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. It was then that he called on a former classmate, Marilyn Biddle to write her a health insurance policy. They were married on November 11, 1966, in El Dorado. She became the Lone Ranger’s “Tontoette” for the next fifty-five years. She survives at their home.
Floyd was then hired by United of Omaha and the couple moved to Omaha, Nebraska, where Floyd was assigned supervision over the insurance agents in 27 states. He became a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and a Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC). In 1979, Floyd and his family moved to Wamego, and worked for a time in Junction City and Fort Riley. He then became and independent agent and financial advisor. He owned and operated Range Financial Services for over thirty years.
Floyd was an active member of Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego. He was a High School and then senior adult Sunday School teacher. The church chartered the Cub Scout Pack and Boy Scout Troop 75 and for many years Floyd was the charter liaison. He always commented that he enjoyed his time with the scouts immensely. Floyd loved life and was always personable, even though he could sometimes be onery. His favorite saying was “Above ground, glad to be around. Redeemed by the grace of God and the cross of Christ”
Floyd is also survived by his son; Lonnie Range (Shelley), Leonardville; his daughters, Lynn Hostettler, Wamego, and Chelli VanPelt (J.D.), St. George; his six grandchildren, John “J.” Hostettler, Matthew Hostettler, Kaleb Range, Corey VanPelt, Bryce VanPelt, and Kaylee VanPelt; his great-grandchildren, Damian and Ash Hostettler; and his sisters Jo Ann Penner, Cape Coral, Florida, and Doris Harmon, Madison, Mississippi. Floyd was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Kolten Blue Range.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Trinity Baptist Church in Wamego. Reverend Dr. Tony Mattia will be officiating. Military honors will be preformed by the United States Air Force and the American Legion. Floyd will lie-in-state on Monday, beginning at 4:00 pm, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Society and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
