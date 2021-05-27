HOLTON — Francis Edward DeVader, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Onaga Health and Rehabilitation Center in Onaga.
He was born June 21, 1930 at Emmett, the son of Henry and Inez Hladky DeVader. He served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for four years from 1951-1955.
Francis worked at Goodyear in Topeka for thirty-seven years. He was also a farmer and a stockman.
He was a member of St. Dominic Catholic Church in Holton, Holton Knights of Columbus Council No. 4219, American Legion Post No. 44, Holton, and Holton Memorial Post No. 1367 of the V.F.W. He also served as President of the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Board at Holton for many years.
Francis married Edna F. Johnson on March 18, 1953 in Lincoln, Nebraska. She preceded him in death on November 27, 1997.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, a son, Dennis DeVader, a grandson, James Christopher Schmidt, three brothers, Raymond DeVader, Richard “Dick” DeVader and Roger DeVader, and two sons-in-law, Thomas Kelly and Daryl Heslop.
Survivors include five sons, Dan DeVader (Sharon), Holton, Henry F. DeVader (Marvene), Hoyt, Peter DeVader (Sandy), Holton, Douglas DeVader (Mary), Holton and Martin DeVader (Dana), Mayetta; three daughters, Jan Heslop, Neosha Falls, Ingrid Kelly, Hawaii, and Lisa Gerhardt (Larry), Netawaka; one brother, Robert DeVader, in California; three sisters, Ramona Robinson and Renetta Moore, both of Mayetta, and Rosalie Boling, Hoyt; twenty-nine grandchildren and forty-eight great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 2nd at St. Dominic Catholic Church. Burial will in follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Francis will lie in state from noon until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, and all day Tuesday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Holton, where a Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m., followed by visitation until 8:00 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Thanksgiving and Christmas Community Dinners, and may be sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 1034, Holton, KS 66436. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
