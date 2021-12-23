Francis H Sable of Wamego, Kansas, died on December 17, 2021, at the Community Hospital of Onaga.
He was born August 6, 1930, in Wamego, Kansas to Henry and Alice Weltsch Sable.
Francis graduated from Wamego High School and joined the Air Force where he served four years, Francis was very proud to serve his country while in the Air Force. He worked as a bank vault specialist and had a love for radio. He was a member of the amateur radio society as their senior member.
Francis is survived by his sister Jean Delpup and by many good neighbors and friends who have taken care of him generously through the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Alice Sable, brothers, Mark Sable, Louis Sable, Joe Sable, and John Sable.
Francis may be gone, but will never be forgotten and will be missed by many.
A funeral service was held on December 23, at 2 p.m. at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Military honors were held at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery of Wamego following the service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Purple Paws Animal Welfare Society of Manhattan and can be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home P. O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547.
