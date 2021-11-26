Francis S. Koelzer, 93, formerly of Centralia, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at his daughter’s home near Havensville.
He was born August 29, 1928 the son of Francis W. and Catherine Weber Koelzer. Francis attended grade school at Coal Creek. In his early years he worked as a blacksmith at Lillis. He then moved to Lincoln, Nebraska and worked for the Cushman Motor Company. He also took night classes at Devry University, which enabled him to own and operate Koelzer T.V. & Appliance, later becoming Koelzer and Sons, for a total of twenty-five years. He then managed an organic food market in Lincoln for five years. When he moved back to Kansas he was the maintenance supervisor for the Frankfort Nursing Home, then Community Hospital, Onaga and the Golden Acres Nursing Center. Francis worked until he was in his late 70’s.
He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Onaga. He also led the Rosary at the church and was a Eucharistic Minister to the homebound and nursing home residents. Francis enjoyed playing cards, checkers, and ice cream. He loved gardening and nature, especially birds, and did many woodworking projects, making grottos and rosaries.
He married Marjorie R. Marcy on December 27, 1950 at Coal Creek. She preceded him in death on December 27, 1996. He married Helen B. Guardiola on July 17, 1999. She preceded him on January 31, 2021.
Francis was also preceded in death by his parents, a son, William Koelzer, a step-son, Charles Guardiola, and his siblings, Clem Koelzer, Cordula Becker, Dolorosa Engelken, Michael Koelzer, and twin brothers who died at birth, Gabriel and Raphael Koelzer.
Survivors include two sons, James Koelzer (Debbie), Centralia and Eugene Koelzer (Colleen), Firth, NE; three daughters, Marianna Murphy (Mike), Lincoln, NE, Frances Zessin (Greg), Malcolm, NE and Dorothy Fisher (John), Havensville; three step-sons, Calvin Covington (Dorothy), St. Marys, Richard Guardiola (Debbie), Wichita and Varo Guardiola (Sandy), Topeka; three step-daughters, Sandy Erickson (Ray), St. Marys, Renee Vandevelde (Rick), Topeka and Dr. Espe Guardiola, Onaga; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 30th at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 Tuesday morning. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery at Coal Creek. Francis will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga. He will lie in state after 5:00 p.m. at the church where a Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m., followed by visitation. Memorials are suggested for Masses for Francis and Helen, their children and grandchildren, and the poor souls in purgatory, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 312, Onaga, KS 66521. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
