Frank G. Thompson passed away on May 11, 2021 at his home in Springfield, MO. He was born on May 30, 1976 to Bonnie J. Thompson of Wamego, KS and Frank M. Thompson of Wabaunsee, KS
Frank grew up in Wamego, KS where he attended Wamego Schools and later was in the first graduating class of the Flint Hills Christian School in Manhattan, KS. He also attended Manhattan Area Technical College, majoring in electronics. Frank was once a volunteer Firefighter for the Louisville Fire Department, and he also served as a Reserve Officer for the Wamego City Police Department. Frank enjoyed ATV’s and tinkering with electronics and loved his family, trucks and animals. He had several special pets during his life, all of whom were treated like family. He was a member of the CB Radio Club in Manhattan, KS. He also enjoyed working at ICE in Manhattan, KS, Ka-comm in Manhattan, KS, Caterpillar in Wamego, KS and Menard’s in Manhattan, KS
He was proceeded in death by his beloved Gigi; grandmother, Edith Golden-Alexander; Grandmother, Gail Thompson and Grandfather, Fern Thompson. He is survived by his husband, Steven Thompson of Springfield, MO; Mother, Father, his son, Tyler Mather-Thompson of Wamego, KS; brother, Marc E. McCurdy (and wife, Lisa) of Manhattan, KS; sister, Sonya Bellinder (and husband, David); brother, John Thompson (and wife, Jo); sister, Trenna Manor; brother, Alex Thompson; two step-brothers, James Layton (and wife, Aline) and Brian Layton. Other family members include nephew, Marc J. McCurdy of Manhattan, KS; niece, Jessica McCurdy and great nephew, Oliver McCurdy of Wamego, KS and niece, Molly McCurdy of Manhattan, KS; Frank’s “other brother,” close friend, David Klimek; and numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins from Florida to Tennessee to California. Frank also had many friends throughout Riley and Pottawatomie Counties and in Springfield, MO where he made his home with Steven.
Frank’s body will be cremated and there will be a private family inurnment in Wabaunsee, KS at a later date. There will also be a Celebration of Life held in Wamego, KS at a later date. Please send condolences to the family by email at lms2522@gmail.com. Anyone who sends a message will get a message in return with the date and other details of the celebration. Cards can be sent to Frank’s family at 2813 Arbor Dr. Manhattan, KS 66503. For Springfield, MO friends and family, condolences may be sent to Steven’s family home at mrazo0170@gmail.com or 1921 N. Colgate Ave. Springfield, MO 65802.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Frank’s name to the Riley County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1202, Manhattan, KS 66505 or by visiting their website at rchsks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.