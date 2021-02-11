St. Marys—Freda V. Zemek, 73, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021, at a Kansas City Hospital.
Freda was born to Fred and June Burton McCollough at Topeka on November 8, 1947. She grew up in the Rossville community, graduated from Rossville High School in 1965, and attended Clark’s School of Business in Topeka.
In her younger years, she worked for Victory Life Insurance Co. She and her husband Tony owned and operated Mr. Z’s restaurant in St. Marys. Freda was an avid KU and Kansas City Royals fan. She loved her family, and you could find her at any of her children’s or grandchildren’s events. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys.
Freda was preceded in death by her parents and a son Mark.
Freda McCollough and Anthony Zemek were united in marriage on January 7, 1967, at St. Marys. Tony survives.
Other survivors are her son, Mike Zemek, Topeka: her daughter, Brenda Ginter, St. Marys; two sisters, Judy (Ralph) Lundin and Jane (Bob) Tripp, all of Rossville; six grandchildren, Courtney Beard, Derek Zemek, Sydnee Ginter, Britnee, Ashley, and Caylee Zemek; six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Piper Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in St. Marys at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville United Methodist Church Food Pantry or St. Marys Food Pantry and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To read a full obituary or leave an online condolence, please go to www.piperfuneralhome.com. Social distancing and Masks are required.
