Gary Christopher Morris, 66, of Wamego, Kansas, formerly of Coffeyville, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, at his home in rural Wamego due to complications from cancer.
Gary was born November 4, 1954, in Coffeyville, Kansas, the son of Lyle Gene and Willie Mae (Smothers) Morris. He attended local schools in Coffeyville and graduated from Sheffield High School in 1972 in Memphis, Tennessee and Coffeyville Community Junior College with an Associate’s Degree in Business in 1987.
In the 70’s, Gary and his brother Tom operated River City Trucking Co. DJ Service in Coffeyville and DJ’d many college dances. They were instrumental in helping Gary’s classmate develop a band and make a recording. He also worked at Perl Chevrolet and cooked at restaurants in Coffeyville.
Gary loved working in the music world. He was a light and sound technician in the professional music industry in Las Vegas and Branson. He was also the Stage Manager for live concerts. He worked with Johnny Lee, Hank Williams III, Bob Anderson, and the amazing Chinese Acrobats, among others. By working backstage, he met and befriended the musicians of the big names in music. In the off season in Branson, he was a cook at Doc’s Sports Bar and managed the scheduling of the sports programming.
Gary had an amazing sense of humor and loved jokes. His two best friends were comedians Rufus Taylor and Geechy Guy. He traveled with them across the U.S. serving as an assistant for anything that needed to be done. After moving to Wamego in 2010, Gary worked as a custodian for USD 320 School District.
Gary loved to watch football and was an avid fan of the Oakland Raiders, sadly renamed Las Vegas Raiders. He was a golfer and enjoyed watching professional golf. He played Chess, was an excellent Trivia player, and loved to cook. Material things were not important to Gary, except for his TVs. He had a heart of gold and was willing to help someone when they needed it.
Gary is survived by his sisters, Teresa Weixelman (Richard) and Rhonda Schley (Stan), both of Wamego; his uncle, Carl Rauch, Coffeyville; and his nieces and nephews, Lori Weixelman Rice, Timothy Weixelman, Tanner Weixelman, Audra Weixelman Evans (John), Adam Yell (Stacea), Brandon Yell (Heather) and their children, all of Wamego, Andre Morris, (Nina) Alysia Weil (David ), Aaron Morris (Megan), and Allen Morris and their families, all of southeast Kansas. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Morris.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held in Wamego at the Celebrations Event Center, 503 Elm Street, from 5:00 pm until 7:30 pm, Friday, August 20, 2021. A time of remembrance will be at 6:30 pm. A graveside service in Coffeyville will be held at 11:am, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery. A visitation will follow at the Best Western Conference Room, 202 W.11th, in Coffeyville, until 2:00 pm. Wear you Oakland Raider gear on August 20th and 21st to celebrate Gary’s passion for his all-time favorite team. The family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
