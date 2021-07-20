Gary R. Harpe (75 years old) of Saint Marys, KS passed away at his home, July 15, 2021. Prior to death he received Last Rites, confession, communion, apostolic blessing, and prayers for the dying as he was surrounded by his family.
Born in Michigan, Gary was the second oldest son of Joseph and Lucille Harpe. He was preceded in death by his parents, and younger brother Joseph. Survivors are his wife Mary Ann, his sister Faye (husband Arnold Wurm), brother Jerry (wife Sharie,) sister Eva (husband Bill Garland,) and brother Ron (wife Kathy.) His children Lorrie (husband Jim Grumblatt,) Daniel, Tracy (wife Brandi,) Richard (wife Mary-Jo,) Adam (wife Sarah,) Angela (husband Andrew Klein,) Andrew (wife Jacinette,) Grace (husband Justin McKervy.) also survive him.
In 1968, Gary joined the Navy during the Vietnam War. His main duty was to send letters to families of deceased soldiers. After two years he was honorably discharged upon request.
Soon after he married Mary Ann Snyder of Kingsley, Michigan on April 17, 1971 (They celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.)
Gary and Mary moved from Michigan in August of 1987 with their children to Emmett, KS. Two years later they moved to St Marys and have been there since.
Gary and his family are parishioners of the Assumption Chapel (SSPX.)
By trade, Gary was a carpenter, furnace repairman, electrician, plumber, remodeled homes, spec-home builder, and landlord. He knew many people of the community and was very well known and loved by everyone. He was even well known by many box store employees from Lowe’s, Home Depot, Menards, etc.
A viewing will take place at the Piper Funeral Home in St Marys, from 2pm to 4pm, Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Rosary will be said for the repose of his soul on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 5:20pm in the Assumption Chapel.
The Requiem Mass will be said at 7:15am Friday, July 23, 2021, at Assumption Chapel. The burial will follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, in St. Marys, KS
