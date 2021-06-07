Helen Lorene Fouraker of Miles City, formerly of Wamego, Kansas, passed away following a brief illness on June 4, 2021, at Holy Rosary Hospital in Miles City. She was 93.
Helen was born on February 24, 1928, in Dover, Kansas. The daughter of Stanley and Emma “Susie” (Williams) Smith. Helen married George Fouraker in Topeka, KS on December 24, 1947. From this marriage, they had five children; three sons and two daughters; Tom, Ron, Danny, Donna, and Dianna.
Helen lived in Wamego, Kansas for over 60 years where she worked and raised her family. Helen worked various jobs over the course of her life. They ranged from secretarial jobs to driving trucks on construction sites to ranching in Nenzel, Nebraska with her family. Helen was good at many things. She was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed gardening, canning the fruits of her labor and fishing. She also loved playing cards with friends at the Drop In Center; Bridge was her favorite game.
In 2003, Helen and George moved to Miles City to be closer to their two daughters. On June 18, 2007, her husband of nearly 60 years, passed away suddenly. Helen then moved to the Eagles Manor where she met Larry Brown, who was her faithful companion until her death. Larry and Helen married in November of 2010. During their time together, they loved to travel. They took various trips to Canada, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, a trip through the Panama Canal, Hawaii, Alaska and numerous other states, just to name a few.
Helen is survived by her husband Larry Brown, her children; Tom (Cindy) Fouraker of Glen Rose, TX, Ron Fouraker of Shelby, NC, Dan (Diane) Fouraker of Camdenton, MO, Dianna (Bruce) Larson of Miles City, MT, her grandchildren; Jeff, Jenna Shea, Brandon, Shawn, Jesse, Cody, Randy, Jamie, Morgan, and Tyler, and numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Susie, and her seven siblings; two brothers, five sisters; Louis, Claude, Thelma, Martha, Ruth, Nona and Dorothy. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, George and her daughter, Donna.
Helen wished to be remembered as a kind and loving mother and wife who loved her family very much.
Private graveside services will be held at the Custer County Cemetery on Friday, June 11, 2021. A visitation for Helen will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. for those who wish to visit her and say their goodbyes.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made in her name to the Drop In Center in Miles City or to a charity of one’s choice.
