Jace Ryan Ward, 22 of Wamego, Kansas entered heaven surrounded by his family and friends on July 3rd, 2021 at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, St. Louis, MO after his courageous 25 month battle with Diffused Intrinsic Pontine Glioma brain cancer.
Jace was born on February 18, 1999 to Jimmy (Roger) Ward and Lisa M. Ward in Wichita, Kansas. Jace is the youngest child and brother to Blake Ward and Brooke Ward. Jace enjoyed a fantastic childhood in Inman, Kansas leaving many memories of adventures with Brooke and Blake, traveling sports teams and every friend he gathered along the way. He moved to Wamego, Kansas in 2010 at age 12.
Jace graduated from Wamego High School in 2017 where he played football as the hard hitting and fiercely competitive #2. He filled our home with laughter and friends who he constantly brought together. Jace attended the University of Kansas, receiving a Law Education Accelerated Degree Scholarship and Business Scholars Program Scholarship. In May 2019 he received his Associates of Arts degree from Highland Community College. After diagnosis of DIPG, Jace transferred his studies to Kansas State University where he
remained a scholarship student in business entrepreneurship until his passing.
Jace loved football, the KC Chiefs, a good party, time at the lake with friends and above everything spending time with those he loved. He never lacked confidence to make a first impression, Jace was authentically himself.
Jace was employed part time by Emerson Collective, Palo Alto, CA as a member of the Health team advocating, investing and granting funds to combat rare cancer. In the last two years of his life, he keynoted a Congressional Briefing on DIPG, spoke to the NIH on patient ownership of genomic data, and regularly brought together foundations to partner with him on visions he had to fill gaps in research and patient navigation. He inspired to date nearly $5 Million in funding for pediatric brain cancer research and treatment. Jace became a childhood brain tumor advocate always putting the need to advance science and protect younger kids and their legacies before his own. While he was often described by others as a beacon of hope and light in the DIPG Community, to Jace, he was simply doing what anyone would do, making it a little easier for the next family.
The name Jace means “the Healer” and as our family and friends reflect on Jace’s legacy words like fiercely loyal, accepting of all, best hugs ever, helped us discover the best in ourselves were consistent themes. Jace had the unique combination of intelligence, compassion and drive. He was courageous, independent, determined and accepting no matter what your background. A good heart and authenticity were all Jace required to join his tribe. Jace rests now with our Lord who promises us “that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:28.
He coined the phrase #I can’t die, I’m busy. Now more than ever Jace’s phrase rings true. His unique work to bring awareness cannot die, he implored us to all stay busy spreading awareness, helping the next families and funding research for DIPG. He hoped one day, a child will hear you have DIPG, but don’t worry we know how to treat it. He would tell us often, push forward, enjoy the good times fully and just love people.
Jace leaves behind an army of those who love him fiercely. His parents Roger and Lisa Ward of Wamego; Brother Blake (Lauren) Ward and nephew Asher Ward, and Brooke Ward all of Lenexa; two young men he thought of as brothers, Justin (Jay) Rice and Kaine Farr of Lawrence. Grandparents Dan and Agnes Ward and Loren and Dorothy Streiner all of Wamego, and Sheri Moore of San Marcos, TX; Great grandmother Nell Ward, Russell Springs, KY; Aunts and Uncles Jol and Sherri Klein and Jeff and Debbie Hoffman of Wamego; Cousins Gabby (Daniel) Jensen, Mollie (Patrick) Hobbs and their son Kessler, Jakob Klein, Brianna and Josh Hoffman as well as over 200 very close cousins in Kansas, Kentucky and Ohio.
Jace’s Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, July 9 at 2:00 p.m., at Trinity Baptist Church of Wamego, with visitation held at the church Thursday, July 8 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Per his wishes, the casket will remain closed throughout services, and will be in-state at the church for respect calls on Thursday beginning at 2:00 p.m. A private family burial will follow at Wamego Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to join together for the “Happiest Hour” just as Jace directed at Rockin K Grill, 1880 Kimball, Ste 100, Manhattan, KS beginning at 3:00 pm on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Jace Ward Memorial Fund at Bank of the Flint Hills, 806 W. 5th, Wamego, KS 66547 or the Jace Ward Research Fund at AWOCC Foundation, P.O. Box 258, Marlboro, NJ 07746, where Jace’s vision for change by bringing people together will continue. As well as any of the many pediatric brain cancer research or family support organizations such as Dragon Master Foundation and Chad Tough Defeat DIPG who regularly supported Jace. Memorials may be sent in care of Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547.
