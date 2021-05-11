James “Jim” Arthur Maike, 82-year-old resident of Grove, Oklahoma passed away on May 6, 2021 at Monroe Manor.
Jim was born on July 8, 1938 in Alma, Kansas. He was the son of Adolph and Alice Ann (Rau) Maike. Jim proudly served in the United States Air Force. He worked as a truck driver for Watkins Motor Lines in Kansas City, Missouri. Jim was quite the jokester; he got a kick out of telling stories and giving people directions. Jim enjoyed fishing, bowling, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, two sons: Jim Maike and Kevin Rogers, and a brother J.R. Maike. He is survived by his wife Gladys (Phipps) Maike of the home, four children; David Maike of Warsaw, Missouri, Teresa Homeyer (Mark) of St. George, Kansas, Mike Rogers (Paula) and Terri Rogers (David Webster) both of Osceola, Missouri, one brother Bob Maike who lives in Georgia. Jim was blessed with thirteen grandchildren, several great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Grove Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Whitney officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.honoringmemories.com.
