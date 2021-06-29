James Joseph (Jimmy) Sester

Wamego, KS (66547)

Today

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this morning. High 79F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Chance of an isolated thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.