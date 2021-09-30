Jamie Marie Book, 42, of Westmoreland, Kansas, died Monday, September 27, 2021, at her home.
Jamie was born July 21, 1979, in Manhattan, Kansas the daughter of Lonnie Carl Hodges and Linda Denise (Helget) Hodges. Jamie graduated from Rock Creek High School and was a graduate of the class of 1998. Jamie graduated with an associate degree and worked as a paralegal for the Pottawatomie County Attorney’s Office in Westmoreland. Jamie’s caring nature led her to work at the Westy Care home as a CMA for many years where she was also able to care for her mother. Along with caring for the elderly, she cared for those who were young. Jamie owned a daycare for many years in Leonardville and Wamego and was a dedicated homemaker and mother to her three children, Talissa, Brandon, and Brandalin.
She loved watching sports especially Kansas University basketball. Jamie was hardworking and loyal to her family and friends as she became a caregiver in her early years to her mother and sister. There was never a doubt she knew the meaning of true love and selflessness. As Jamie became a mother herself, her children became her whole world and it showed. Jamie also enjoyed music and animals. Jamie had several dogs over the years but her true companions were Mystery and Lu Lu; Jamie was preceded in death by Mystery who she cherished very much.
Jamie was preceded in death by her mother Linda Denise (Helget) Hodges, grandparents Carl and Mary (Zarger) Hodges, Dennis “Swede” Helget, and Lola (Umsheid) Helget, cousin Ricky Hodges, and Uncle Elmer Hodges. She is survived by her father Lonnie Carl Hodges (Diana), daughters, Talissa Antoine, and Brandalin Book, son Brandon Book, sister Jennifer Lynn (Hodges) Vandiviere (Bryan), nephews Daylan Hodges-Vandiviere and Zach Vandiviere, Stepsister Amber Cole, stepbrother Robert Burke, many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is also survived by her loving friend and caregiver Maureen Sawtelle.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. The family will greet friends at 9:30 am, before the service. They suggest memorial contributions to Hereditary Neurological Disease Centre, or the Community Healthcare Systems, those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com to send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Jamie Marie Book, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
