Jayson Patrick Ebert, 21, of Wamego, Kansas, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at his home.
Jayson was born on January 25, 2000, in Manhattan, Kansas, the son of James Edmund Ebert II and Jennifer Lynn (Weixelman) Ebert. He attended grade school in Wamego and graduated in 2018 from Wamego High School. Jayson enjoyed sports, and played for the Red Raiders in basketball, football, golf, and baseball. He was an exceptional athlete and excelled in everything he did.
Since graduation, Jayson has worked as a heavy equipment operator for Ebert Construction. He enjoyed hunting, playing golf, video games, and time out at the lake, especially jet skiing.
Jayson is survived by parents; his son, Kasyn James Ebert, and Kasyn’s mother, Madison Jager, Wamego; his maternal grandparents, Pat Weixelman (Angie), Wamego, and Susan Anderson (Roger), Wamego; his paternal grandparents, James Ebert (Dorothy Winterman), Wamego, and Alice Martin (Robert), Manhattan; his siblings, Jacob Eichem (Paige Divine) and their daughter, Sutton, Wamego, his twin brother, Justin Ebert, Wamego, and Jessica Ebert, Wamego. Jayson is also survived by his maternal aunts and uncles; Jean Carley (Thad), Jill Wisdom (Eric), Lauren Anderson (Caleb Ubel), Candice Collette, and Zachary Weixelman, all of Wamego; his paternal aunts and uncles, Becky Riniker (Dirk), Wamego, Denise Carlston, Virginia, Rhonda Trudo (Ron), Manhattan, and Lisa Diederich (Tim), Wamego; his cousins, Jordan Carley, Morgan Carley, Logan Carley, Bailey Wisdom, Alex Wisdom, Ethan Wisdom, Derek Riniker, Amanda Riniker, Dylan Riniker, Nathan Carlston, Lexi Carlston, Brice Trudo, Lane Trudo, April Diederich, and Casey Woltje.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, September 13, 2021, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wamego. Burial will follow at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery. Jayson will lie-in-state, on Sunday, beginning at 3:00 pm, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, where a Rosary Prayer service will be held at 5:30 pm and the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to the Kasyn Ebert Education Fund, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
