Jennifer Ann Morris, 25, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in Topeka.
She was born January 22, 1996, in Corona, CA., the daughter of Steven James and Angela Ann Regan Morris. She was raised in California and moved to Kansas in 2014 to be closer to her family.
Survivors include her son Cassius Killian Morris; her father, Steve Morris, her mother Angela Morris; five brothers, Shane, Christopher, Nicholas, Jesse, and Gabriel; four sisters, Marisha Wingerter, Ashley Anastasis, Candice Zuspann, and Bernadette Strong.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 until leaving for Holy Cross Cemetery at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home on Friday, September 17, 2021
Memorial contributions may be made to Piper Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
