On Friday, December 18th, 2020, Jerry Dale Thornburrow passed away at his home after a 10 year battle with cancer. Jerry was born, November 6, 1958 in Horton, Kansas, to Bill and Mellie Thornburrow. He attended Manhattan elementary and graduated from Manhattan High School with Class of 1977.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Young Thornburrow. On Sept. 3, 1989, Jerry was married to Carol Young at the Sweet Creek Church in Randolph, Kansas. One daughter, Haley Ruth, was born to the couple on June 26th, 1993. Jerry’s love and devotion to his daughter continued by giving her away in marriage to Cody Liming, October 3, 2020, at the family home at Lake Elbo.
He is also survived by his mother, Mellie Thornburrow. Brothers: David (Kim) Thornburrow, Mark (Rhonda) Thornburrow, Sister: Kay (David) Rau. As well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Thornburrow.
Jerry worked with his brothers, Dave and Mark, at Audio Junction from 1979 to 2012. He loved his Audio Junction co-workers, and many customers of whom became friends. His love of family and friends meant everything to him. Jerry enjoyed every day of his life. Along with people, he loved boating, old vehicles, music, hooking someone up with music, or just floating off his dock with fellow Elbonians.
We will miss your forever smile. That contagious laugh. We all loved you very much.
His family has selected cremation and a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date 2021.
