Jerry William Abitz, 81, of Wheaton, Kansas, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Wellsprings Care Center in Westmoreland. He was a life-long resident of the community.
Jerry was born October 14, 1939, in rural Wheaton, Kansas, the son of Herbert F. and Adelina Honig Abitz. He attended Pleasant Hill School and in 1958 graduated from Wheaton High School.
Jerry was born with Cerebral Palsy, but he never let his disability keep him from living a normal life. He was the bookkeeper for the family farm and also was an active member of the operation. He raked hay and drove tractor. He raised chickens and sold his eggs to the local school and store. In his later years, Jerry was willing to help at the nursing home. He set the dining tables and folded napkins. Jerry had a very bright mind, and an exceptional memory, and an ability with figures. He enjoyed playing cards and dominos and was willing to express his opinion.
Jerry was a member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church and served as the Sunday School Superintendent for fifteen years. Just before his 70th birthday, Jerry received the Resident of the Year Award from the Kansas Health Care Organization.
Jerry is survived by his brothers, Lee Abitz (Barbara), Emmett, and Ron Abitz (Barbara), Westmoreland; five nieces and nephews, Brenda Hupe (Kevin), Lynette Abitz, Chris Abitz (Jessica), Joe LeBlanc (Staci), and Marcus Abitz (Jordan); and numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jerry will lie-in-state from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday, December 27, 2020, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Wheaton, Kansas. Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be in St. Luke Lutheran North Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Luke Lutheran Church, and those may be sent in the care of Campanella-Kufahl Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanelllafuneral.com.
