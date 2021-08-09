On August 4th 2021, Jimm A. Omodt, aged 65, surrounded by his family, closed his eyes to sleep and awakened into the custody of Our Lord.
There he joins his father, Harlan Omodt, mother Mae Abelseth Omodt, sister Karen, and brother Mark.
Jimm was born on October 7th 1955 in Pierre South Dakota. He was raised in Douglas Wyoming and graduated from the University of Colorado with a music degree in piano performance.
He married the love of his life, Mary Cochran Omodt, on December 27th 1980. Sweethearts of forty-one years.
Together they have six children, Mary Colleen, MarGreta Mai, Katrina Inga, James Patric, Bridget Anna, and Bjorn Canute.
He shared his love of music with his children in the family band HuskerDu Familje and they performed across the United States for over twelve years.
Jimm was a sheep shearer, oil rigger, music teacher, song writer, lyricist, band leader, and Cobal programmer. His careers led him to work for Kansas Department of Labor, McCall's Patterns in Manhattan and finally as a consultant for the State of Kansas.
He loved his family. He loved his life. He felt God's blessing everyday.
He loved his work, he loved his coworkers. He always looked for the good before the bad. He loved helping people whenever he could.
His sense of humor and his endless loving presence will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Wamego. Interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery. A rosary will be recited at the church on Wednesday, August 10, 2021. Piper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com
