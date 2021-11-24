Joanna Baker

Manhattan – Joanna Marie (Tasset) Baker, age 82, of Manhattan, died November 22, 2021 peacefully at home with her family at her side. She was born December 22, 1938, in Windhorst, Kansas to Alfred and Martha Tasset. Joanna was the oldest daughter of eleven children in the Tasset family.
Joanna graduated from Windhorst High School. She started her first year of nurses training at St Mary’s of the Plains College in Dodge City.
She completed her Registered Nursing degree at St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Wichita. Her nursing career started in Wichita as a psychiatric nurse. After moving to Dodge City, she continued her career as a home health nurse for Trinity Home Health.
During nursing school Joanna met Donald Baker on a blind date set up by Joanna’s friend, Joann Busch. Donald was the love of her life and her best friend. They were married on September 5, 1959 in Windhorst, Kansas. In 1969, they moved from Wichita to Dodge City, Kansas where they spent over 40 years where she enjoyed her family, parents, siblings and many beautiful friendships. In 2010, they moved to Manhattan, Kansas where Joanna resided with Donald at the time of her death.
Joanna was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Thomas More Church. She served her church and community her entire life. She was passionate about quilting and her artistic ability allowed her to design and make hundreds of quilts throughout her lifetime. She was a member of the Konza Prairie Quilt Guild. Joanna loved to share her creative talents with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joanna is survived by her husband Donald Baker; children Melinda (David) Keeling, Brenda (Steve) Reid, Kent (Jennifer) Baker, Tonya (Robert) Disberger, 15 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Joanna lived for her family in everything she did.
She is also survived by brother Leonard Tasset (Leanna), brother Kenneth Tasset (Kay), sister Kathy Claussen, sister Judy Conrardy (Galen), brother Duane Tasset, brother Dan Tasset, sister Denise Mayhew, brother Rick Tasset (Polly), and sister-in-law Patty Tasset.
Joanna was preceded in death by her mother and father, Martha and Alfred Tasset, brother Lowell Tasset, sister Doris Salmans, brother-in laws Richard Claussen and Neil Salmans, sister-in laws, Darlene Tasset & Mary Jo Tasset.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 6-7:30pm with a vigil and rosary to follow at Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home located at 1616 Poyntz Ave., Manhattan, Kansas.
The funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 10am at St Thomas More Church, 2900 Kimball Ave, Manhattan, Kansas. The burial will be held immediately following at St Patricks Catholic Cemetery, Elk Creek Road and Excel Road, Manhattan, Kansas. A luncheon and celebration of life for Joanna will follow at St Thomas More Church.
Memorial contributions in honor of Joanna can be made to Christian Homeschool in Educational Fellowship (CHIEF) Basketball, the Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas or Care Net, a pro abundant life organization. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
