John L. Habluetzel, 85, of Wamego, Kansas passed away at the Good Shepherd Hospice House of Manhattan following a short illness.
He was born on his family farm near Riley, Kansas on January 1, 1936, the son of John M. and Alberta (White) Habluetzel. He had lived in Wamego since moving with his family in 1943. John attended Wamego schools, graduating from Wamego High School in the class of 1953. He married Juanita L. (Kohler) Lamkin in Wamego on April 2, 1970. She survives of the home.
John was a very hardworking farmer and stockman, operating his family farm until his retirement in 2006. He was very active in the community, serving on many boards and volunteering. In 1969, he helped form Pottawatomie County RWD #1 and served as chairman when the construction began and retiring from the board in 1990. He also served on several boards and committees of Farm Bureau, including the board of directors, was the Leader of the year for 4 years, and President of the board in 1981 – 1982.
He loved farming and raising cattle, always had a big garden and gave most of the food away. After retiring, he and Juanita enjoyed taking cruises and other trips with Kaw Valley Bank Heritage Club. Mostly, he enjoyed being with his family and was usually enjoying an afternoon coffee break with his friends at the Kreem Kup.
John’s survivors include his wife Juanita, of Wamego; his daughter Teresa Kelsey (Jim) of Louisville, KS; two grandsons, Dustin Kelsey (Lucinda) of Basehor, KS, Joe Kelsey (Crystal) of Miltonvale, KS; four great-grandchildren, Aston, Kaiya, Sheyenne, Emily; and two sisters, Lois Feldhausen of Wamego, and Janice Hedrick, Manhattan, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Pearletta Smith.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. A visitation with family greeting friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 14 at the funeral Home. Inurnment will be in Louisville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Presbyterian Church of Wamego, or to the Wamego Hospital Foundation, and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, PO Box 48, 66547. Condolences may also be left at www.campanellastewart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.