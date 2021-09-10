John McReynolds, 74, of Manhattan, passed away at 8:00 pm Wednesday (September 8, 2021) at Good Samaritan Society in Wamego.
Born May 22,1947 in Blue Rapids, Kansas, John was the son of John and Florence Bessie Ipson McReynolds.
John worked in construction and was employed at Bayer Construction Company for 34 years. He loved the outdoors and was known for always being there to help his friends on their farms.
Survivors include two children, John Michael “Mike” McReynolds (Maryvic) of Manhattan, KS and Angela Fensom (Phil) of Salina, KS; five grandchildren, Aaron McReynolds, Phillip Fensom, Brittny Robinson (Keegan), Nikolas Fensom and Shana Fensom; seven great grandchildren; and two brothers, William McReynolds and Owen McReynolds.
Mr. McReynolds was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation to celebrate the life of John McReynolds will be held Thursday evening (September 16, 2021) from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at the Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego.
Cremation will be accorded following the visitation. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Blue Rapids, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and may be left in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, P.O. Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.