Joretta Marie Varnadore, 89, of Wamego, Kansas, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Wamego Good Samaritan Society, surrounded by family, holding the hand of her beloved husband of 66 years, Thomas Kenneth Varnadore. She was a life-long resident of the area.
Joretta was born December 11, 1931, near Westmoreland, Kansas, the daughter of Maurice and Rosella Lauer Bennett. She attended Adams Peak School and then in 1944, moved with her family to Wamego. She graduated from St. Bernard’s Grade School in 1945 and Wamego High School in 1949.
Joretta and Thomas were married on April 30, 1955, in Wamego. He survives at their home.
Joretta worked for a short time as a waitress at a local restaurant and many years raising and repotting plants at Harmony Gardens Nursery. She was an active member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church. She did volunteer work for St. Bernard’s church and school and served as a Eucharistic Minister for the church and also at the nursing home, hospital and for people who were homebound. Joretta was a Cub Scout den mother and a homemaker. In her later years, she and Tom enjoyed going to the Casino.
Joretta is survived by her sons; Richard Varnadore (Cindy), Wamego, and Brian Varnadore (Heather), Alma; her grandchildren, Rolland Varnadore (Kira), St. George, Keegan Varnadore (Kara), Maize, and Averil Varnadore, Alma; her great-grandchildren, Landon and Breyleigh; and her brother, Don Bennett (Ann), Wamego. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings Wayne Bennett (Betty) and Rita Dornbusch (Harold).
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Wamego. Father Mike Peterson will be the Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Bernard’s Catholic Cemetery. Joretta will lie-in-state on Monday beginning at 3:00 pm at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A Rosary prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to the Joretta Varnadore Memorial Fund for a charity to be decided later, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. You may sign the guest book and leave a condolence at www.campanellastewart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.