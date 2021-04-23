Joyce Lee Buchmeier passed away peacefully on April 16, 2021 after a valiant battle with leukemia.
Joyce was born in Paxico, Kansas September 14, 1935 to Faye Bair Buchmeier and Clarence “Bob” Buchmeier joining older sisters Joan and Marilyn. She attended Paxico schools and graduated from Paxico High School in 1953. After graduation, Joyce moved to Topeka where she worked at the State of Kansas Department of Revenue for her entire 46 1/2 year career. She started as a key punch operator, eventually working with the data programmers testing new tax programs for the “new” IBM mainframe. She later served as the Tape Librarian, cataloging and keeping track of all the jobs.
Joyce will be sadly missed by her sister Joan Buchmeier Bronaugh of Topeka; nieces and nephews: Ray Lynn (Alma) Bronaugh and Randy (Judy) Bronaugh both of Carollton, Texas; Rodney (Judy) Bronaugh of Paola; Rick Bronaugh of Junction City; Shelly (Wayne) Lucy of Longmont, Colorado; Stephanie (John) Aldridge of Layfayette, Colorado; Matthew (Julia) Werner of Topeka; Rachel (Colby) LaHue of Mission Hills and nephew-in-law Steve Pruitt of Wichita. She was also much loved by her 19 great nieces and nephews and 22 great-great nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marilyn Buchmeier Werner, brothers-in-law; Robert “Buck” Bronaugh and W. Eugene Werner; niece Kimberly Werner Pruitt and great-nephew John Aldridge III.
Joyce was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and more recently, Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Topeka. She cherished her church family greatly. She lived her life with style and grace and had many loyal friends, who she loved to share a lunch or a shopping date with. She was always quick to pick up the phone just to check in to see how your day had been going. Joyce’s nieces and nephews have fond memories of Aunt Joyce joining them on many of their family summer “road trips.” In later years, Joyce enjoyed yearly bus tours with her sister, Joan, traveling from coast to coast and Canada.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm. Saturday May 1, 2021 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. A graveside service in Wamego will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 5905 SW 10th Street, Topeka, KS 66604 or The American Cancer Society, 1315 SW Arrowhead Rd, Topeka, KS 66604 or the charity of your choice. To leave a message for Joyce’s family, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.