Karen E. Hudnall, 58, of Topeka, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Midland Hospice House. She was born June 7, 1963 in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of Jack B. and Ruby K. (Woltje) Callahan.
Karen graduated from St. Marys High School in 1983. She joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany. After her discharge, she joined the Kansas National Guard. She was employed by the State of Kansas Department of Corrections for 30 years before retiring in 2020.
Karen’s partner, Jimmy Dale Bellinder preceded her in death. She later married Clarence Hudnall whom also preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by one son, Christopher Bellinder, one granddaughter, DaMaya Hudnall and her niece, Chloe Callahan.
Survivors include her son, James David Bellinder, two step-sons, Clarence Hudnall, Jr., and Jon Hudnall all of Topeka, one step-daughter, Ora Mae Hudnall-McDonald (David) of Missouri and her siblings, Angie Callahan (Richard Pierce) of Topeka, Shawn Callahan of South Carolina, Julie Callahan (Ted Allen) of Topeka, Michael Callahan of South Dakota and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
As per Karen’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Karen’s Life will be held from 10:00 am — 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Shelter House No. 6, 3521 SE East Edge Rd. at Lake Shawnee. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 171335, Kansas City, Kansas 66117.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.