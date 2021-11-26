Karen Eichem, 61, of Westmoreland, Kansas, died Monday, November 22, 2021, at her residence.
She was born August 28, 1960, in Wamego, Kansas, the daughter of Helen Umsheid. Karen married John Eichem on April 1, 1977, in Wabaunsee County, he survives of the home.
Karen attended Wamego High School then worked as a traveling nurse aide for many years in the surrounding counties.
Karen was a devoted wife and mother who loved her grandchildren tremendously. She enjoyed attending garage sales, tattoos, loved her jewelry, getting her nails done at the salon, and traveling. She also enjoyed caring for her plants, tending to yard work, and her flowers. Karen loved her dogs Boots, and Ginger very much and was known for treating them like family.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother Helen, and her sister Terry Dieter.
She is survived by her husband, John Eichem of Westmoreland, KS, son, Eric (Cherie) Eichem, of Westmoreland, KS, daughter, Nicole Turner (Ryan) of Manhattan, KS; brothers, Larry Brazzle, Ronnie Brazzle, of Kansas City, KS; and Brian Brazzle, of Virginia, brother-in-law, Wayne (Shirley) Eichem, Sister-in-law, Linda (Larry) Bishop, Grandchildren; Brianna, Audree, Ryan JR, Kinsey, Christian, Madison, Hannah, and Hailey, and her bonus grandchildren, Avalyn, Titan. She is also survived by her beloved dog’s boots, and ginger who she dearly loved.
Unexpected goodbyes are never easy, but in this time of sadness may we all remember Karen for the love she shared unconditionally. Karen will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. “There is no goodbye for us, wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts”
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, November 29, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Father Mike Peterson will be officiating. Karen will lie-in-state on Sunday November 28, 2021, beginning at 4:00 pm, at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. They suggest memorial contributions to the Karen Eichem memorial fund, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.