Karen S. Lett, 71, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the Midland Hospice House.
Karen was born to Robert and Effie Wrench Heim in Ponca City, OK, on March 26, 1949. She was a respected lifelong resident of St. Marys. Karen attended Immaculate Conception Grade School for eight years and graduated from St. Marys High School in 1967; Karen attended Clark’s School of Business in Topeka.
Karen was a fixture at the St. Marys State Bank /Bank of the Flint Hills, working there for over 45 years, from 1974 until her retirement in April 2020. Karen was a devout Christian and was a life member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
She loved her family and enjoyed providing for them; having picnics, making meals, and baking are just a few ways she showed her love. She was a “Bear” fan, always in the crowd at her children and grandchildren’s activities.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and by an infant daughter, Meagan, on July 3, 1981.
On April 20, 1968, Karen Heim and Alan Lett were married at Immaculate Conception Church in St. Marys. He survives of the home.
Other survivors include her son, Michael (Amy) Lett, St. Marys; her daughter, Michelle Lett, Maple Hill; a sister, Janet (David) Figge, St. Marys; a brother, Robert (Kathy) Heim, Weston, MO; her three grandchildren, Emma, Jacob, and Sarah.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM Monday, January 4, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. A rosary will be said at 9:40 AM before the mass. Karen will lie in state on Sunday, January 3, 2021, from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Karen Lett Memorial for a St. Marys High School Senior Scholarship and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home 714 Maple Street. St. Marys, KS. 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
