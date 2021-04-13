Kathryn Marie Berg, 88, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Topeka. Services were held Saturday, April 17 at Campanella-Stewart Funeral Home. Burial followed at Berg Cemetery. Full obituary www.campanellastewart.com
