Kirk Michael Jones, 63, of Manhattan, Kansas, died Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan. He was a long-time resident of the area.
Kirk was born January 6, 1958, in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, the son of William A. and Wynona Schnegelsiepen Jones, Sr. He attended grade school and graduated White City High School in 1976. He then graduated from Manhattan Technical College with a certificate in Heating and Air Conditioning and Refrigeration.
Kirk worked thirty-four years for Manhattan USD 383 as a custodian. He loved his job, but he loved the kids more. Kirk was so well liked that at the time of his retirement, a surprise party was held for him at his home, and they ended up needing to block the street to accommodate the number of well-wishers. Kirk did not want to retire but was forced to do so because of his health. Even then, he managed to work some part time.
Kirk was passionate about music, all kinds of different music. He played the guitar, piano, trumpet and trombone. He coached T-Ball and softball when his kids were in the leagues, and when they were older, he played in the local Volleyball and Baseball leagues. Kirk was an avid and loyal K-State fan, and was a member of the Lutheran Church.
Kirk married Carol TenEyck on November 10, 1979, in Manhattan. She survives at their home.
Kirk is also survived by his children; Heather Corbin (Steve), Big Springs, and Christopher Jones, Manhattan; his grandchildren, Taelor Marker (Dylan), Ogden, Cailey Corbin, Brynne Corbin, and Kaigen Corbin, all of Big Springs; and his great-granddaughter, Scarlett Marker. Kirk is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Artie Jones, Don Jones, and Fred Schnegelsiepen.
A Celebration of Kirk’s life will be held at a later date and will be announced. The family suggests memorial contributions to Woodrow Wilson Elementary and Amanda Arnold Elementary Music Departmentsand those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home in Wamego. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.