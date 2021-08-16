Kyle Duane Perry, 78, of Wamego, KS, passed away at the Wamego Hospital Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Kyle was born November 8, 1942, in Belvue, Kansas, the son of Alvin “Bus” and Dorothy Bell (Smith) Perry. He attended Junction City High School and graduated in 1960.
He was united in marriage to Nina Jean Milligan on September 8, 1962, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ogden, Kansas and to this union, three children were born. Kyle and Nina resided in Wamego for 37 years.
Kyle worked for KP&L as an electrician for most of his life and was a proud member of the National Guard enlisting in 1960, retiring as a Sergeant Major.
Kyle was well known for his honest nature; and was a gifted man who could accomplish anything, he put his mind to. He was direct, driven, and ornery at times and will be missed by all that knew him. Kyle was an avid fisherman and enjoyed flyfishing with his grandchildren, working on his corvettes, square dancing, and his camping trips often turned into fishing trips. Most of all he enjoyed his family and teaching his grandchildren.
Kyle was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Perry, and his mother Dorothy Bell Smith, He is survived by his wife, Nina; children Scott J. Perry, Pensacola, Florida, Holly M. Gardner, Baltimore, MD, and Brad J. Perry, Overland Park, Kansas; sister Lois Fegan, Overland Park, Kansas, Myrna Peabody, Portland, Texas, and 8 grandchildren.
A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Funeral services for Mr. Perry will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 16, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, with burial following in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Ogden, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to the War Horse for Veterans and may be left in the care of the Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego Kansas, P.O Box 48, 66547.
