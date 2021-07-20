Larry Yonning, 56, of Abilene, Kansas and formerly of Wamego, Kansas, passed away recently In Abilene. Surviving him are his mother, Mary Yonning of Westmoreland, KS, two sisters: Joyce Rhodeman, Westmoreland, KS, and Stephanie Yonning of Salina, KS; and his devoted friend, Marie, of Salina, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and infant daughter, and his father, Dee Yonning.
Larry attended grade school and high school in Wamego, and additional schooling in Hutchinson. His employment years were spent at Topeka Blue Print Company, Dick Edwards Ford parts department, Bailey's Transfer and Storage, and a self-made packing company. Last of all, he was a dedicated semi-driver for Price Trucking in Abilene.
He was an excellent wood worker. He made and refinished many wood projects. His biggest hobby was miniature trains and the study and knowledge of trains. He loved to spend time splitting wood for his dad's wood stove, and made a self-made video of that activity and surroundings. He enjoyed country and western songs, especially those songs by Merle Haggard.
Cremation has taken place, and Larry’s remains will be laid to rest in the Wamego City Cemetery Columbarium. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 at the columbarium. The family has suggested memorials to the Village Manor of Abilene, KS, and may be left in care of the Campanella and Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may also be left at www.campanellastewart.com.
