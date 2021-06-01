ONAGA – LaVern Albert Wrosch, 85, of Onaga, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021 at the Onaga Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born February 3, 1936 at Wamego, the youngest son of August and Cecilia Tessendorf Wrosch. LaVern attended White Pigeon Grade School and graduated from Onaga High School in 1954.
He was a farmer and also worked at Jeffrey Energy Center for twenty years, retiring in 1998. He had many part time jobs over the years, which he enjoyed very much.
LaVern served with the Kansas National Guard and later with the U.S. Army Reserves.
He was a member of the Havensville Christian Church, Onaga Lions Club and the local Duster Camping Club.
He married Sharon White on December 4, 1960 at the First Baptist Church in Onaga. She survives, of the home.
LaVern was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Orville Wrosch and Dale Wrosch.
Other survivors include two daughters, Valerie Hoffman (Greg), Munich, ND and Vicki Wrosch, Branson, MO; two grandsons, Brandon Hoffman (Mary), Bennington, NE and Garret Hoffman, Munich, ND, two great grandsons, and a host of friends and relatives.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 4th at the Havensville Christian Church. Burial will follow in the Home Cemetery at Onaga. LaVern will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Onaga. Memorials are suggested to the Havensville Christian Church or the Onaga Senior Center, and may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 312, Onaga, KS 66521. On-line condolences may be made at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.