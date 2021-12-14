Lawrence Donahue

Lawrence “Larry” D. Donahue, 79, of Frankfort, KS, died December 7, 2021, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, KS.
Visitation was held Friday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Padden Funeral Chapel in Frankfort. A rosary service followed at 6:00 p.m., Friday, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Frankfort.
A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 11, at Annunciation Catholic Church. Masks were recommended for the services. Father Anthony Chendumalli and Father Arul Carasala officiated. Marilyn Dressman played the organ and vocalists were Lynn Bramhall and Caroline Donahue. Music included “On Eagles Wings”, “The Lord is My Shepherd”, “Hail Mary, Gentle Woman”, “Be Not Afraid”, “Amazing Grace”, “Song of Angels”, “Old Irish Blessings” and “Prayer of St. Francis”.
The pallbearers were Michael Mendoza, Gabriel Mendoza, Adrian Mendoza, Colin Donahue, William Martin, Patrick Martin, Kevin Dreher and Jeff Donahue.
The honorary pallbearers were Ed Brady, Terry Broxterman, Leo Huninghake, Bill Kennedy, Jay Kennedy, Devin Rempe, Kyle Rempe, Dale Shirley, Mark Studer and Paul Weidenbach.
After a break for lunch, burial was held at 1:15 p.m., in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Coal Creek, south of Centralia, KS.
Lawrence “Larry” Dean Donahue was born in Topeka, KS, on August 24, 1942. He was the third child of Leo Francis and Georgia Frances (Koehler) Donahue. Larry grew up near Tecumseh, KS, and graduated from Decker Grade School, Highland Park High School (1960), Clark School of Business and attended Washburn University. He worked for Noller Motors, Lincoln Mercury Ford and Laird Noller Ford through 1978 as service manager. He moved to the family farm near Frankfort in 1979 to assist his father-in-law’s farming operation.
Larry loved jazz music and all sports but especially baseball. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren playing cards, games, or attending school and sporting activities. He was an avid reader in the evenings. Throughout the years, Larry served on the board of directors of the First National Bank of Frankfort, Vliets Farmers Coop, Nemaha-Marshall Electric Coop, Church Council and Frankfort Community Care Home.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Millie (Reust); four children, Colleen Mendoza, Lawrence, KS, Corinne (Thomas) Starling, Omaha, NE, Sean (Amy) Donahue, Wamego, KS, and Cathleen (Matthias) Martin, Crystal Lake, IL; thirteen grandchildren; brother, William Donahue, Peculiar, MO; sister, Sharon Whetstone, Topeka, KS; and a brother-in-law, Fred Dreher, Tecumseh, KS.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bernadine Dreher.
A memorial fund has been established to: St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Contributions may be sent in care of Padden Funeral Chapel.
