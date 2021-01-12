Lawrence Oscar Krouse, 87, of Westmoreland, Kansas, died peacefully, Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Wellsprings Care Center surrounded by his family. He was a life-long resident of the community.
Oscar was born on March 30, 1933, the son of Ernest and Mary Zabel Krouse. He attended local schools and graduated from Westmoreland High School in 1952.
Oscar was a farmer, stockman, and cowboy most of his adult life. He loved working with his horses and Francis the Mule. Oscar was very involved in organizing trail drives and served as the Wagon Master on many rides. Oscar also worked several years at Bayer Construction as a crew foreman, mainly putting in water and sewer lines with many projects at Fort Riley. He worked as a heavy equipment operator on the field crew for Jeffery Energy Center and moved a lot of coal.
Oscar was a member of the United Methodist Church, a past member of the Rural Water Board, and helped numerous children over the years in 4-H and FFA. He was an active member of the Harvesters food distribution program. He enjoyed High School sports and was a Kansas State fan. He enjoyed riding his horse in parades and showing sheep and hogs at the county and state fair. He always seemed to have a smile on his face.
Oscar married Jean Nye on June 1, 1952, in Westmoreland. She survives at their home.
Oscar is also survived by his children; Kenneth Krouse (Cindy), Mt. Vernon, Missouri, and Teresa Krouse, Wamego; his grandchildren, Wesley Krouse, Mt Vernon, Missouri, Eric Riniker, Wamego, Megan Riniker, St. George, and Cody Riniker, Wamego; his siblings, Minnie Bradshaw, Phoenix, Arizona, Dale Krouse, Westmorland, and Richard Krouse (Joyce), Reading, Massachusetts. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Agnes Whitworth, Eunice Ruse, Betty Berens, Raymond Krouse, Gilbert Krouse, and Donald Krouse.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, January 11, 2021, at Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home, 4370 Salzer Road just west of Wamego. Burial will follow at Westmoreland City Cemetery. On Sunday, January 10, 2021, between the hours of 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm, friends and family may come and pay their respects. The family suggests memorial contributions to Wellspring of Westmoreland, and those may be sent in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
