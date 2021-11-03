St. Marys — Lawrence Rodriguez Garcia Jr., 67, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his home in St. Marys, Kansas.
He was born October 22, 1954, at Monterey, CA., the son of Lawrence Garcia Sr., and Dolores Rodriguez Garcia. Lawrence was raised in Brawley, CA.
Mr. Garcia was an assistant manager for the State of California Department of Motor Vehicles for many years before retiring. He lived most of his married life in Brawley and moved to the St. Marys community in October 2018. He was a member of Assumption Chapel.
On February 28, 1976, he was united in marriage to Frances Campos. Survivors include his wife, Frances, three children, Lawrence Roger Garcia III (Marisa), Nicholas Alejandro Garcia and Sarah F. Mahon, (Matthew D).; six siblings, David R. Garcia, Jesus R. Garcia, Maria G. Zuniga, Magdalena S. Araujo, Guadalupe A. Fuentes and Martha G. Espinoza; nine grandchildren, Lawrence Garcia IV, Benjamin Garcia, Hannah Garcia, Samantha Garcia, and Leah Garcia, Matthew R. Mahon, Maxwell Mahon, Harper Mahon and Riley Mahon.
Requiem Mass will be at 11:15 A.M. Friday, November 5, 2021, at Assumption Chapel. Rosary will be recited at 5:20 P.M. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the church. Burial will be in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, St. Marys. A reception will follow the burial at the St. Marys Senior Center.
To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com. Piper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
