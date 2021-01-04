Leslie "Les" Wayne Harris, 84, of Westmoreland, Kansas, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Wamego Health Center. He was a long-time member of the community.
Les was born on February 23, 1936, in Ida Grove, Iowa, the son of Leo Christopher and Amelia Martha (Wittmaack) Harris. He attended local schools and Atchison County Community High School all but his senior year. He graduated in Danbury, Iowa.
Les’s work was in construction and building maintenance. He enjoyed working on vehicles and fishing.
Les married Gwen Ann Plummer on August 22, 1959, in Westmoreland. She survives at their home.
Les is also survived by his daughter, Adena Harris of Rossville; other local survivors include Rory Steele, Hailey, Parker and Connor Steele; Bryan Harris (Chelsea), Hakan and Raefyn Harris; and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Theodore Harris; and six siblings.
No public services are planned. Les will be inurned at the Westmoreland City Cemetery at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Ronald McDonald House, and those may be sent in care of Campanella-Evans Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellafuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.