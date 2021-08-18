Loren Edward Streiner of Wamego, Kansas passed away on August 4, 2021 at the age of 92. He went to heaven holding the hand of his beloved wife Dorothy Mae Bacquet Streiner at his residence in Valley Vista Good Samaritan Nursing Home.
Loren was born at home in rural Wamego on December 31, 1928, to Karl Frederick Edward Streiner and Della Feyh Streiner. In 1967, he married Dorothy after a whirlwind courtship filled with love letters and weekend trips to visit her in Colorado. They went on to enjoy 54 years of marriage. Loren was a loving father to his two daughters and adored his five grandchildren and one great-grandson. To Loren, having his family was the greatest gift. He relished watching them grow and providing encouragement.
Loren graduated from Wamego Rural High School in 1947. He worked in Keller-Miller’s Grocery Store and owned the downtown bookstore before entering a printing career at the Wamego Times newspaper in 1950. In 1956 his printing career took him to the printing department at Kansas State University. After 36 years, Loren retired from Kansas State University. He continued to serve on community boards in Wamego such as Northview Housing, Three Rivers, and Wamego Historical Society for many years.
Loren’s life was founded on deep faith in God. He was the sole remaining original member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Wamego where he held leadership offices, spent many years preparing weekly bulletins, serving communion, and teaching bible studies to members and at Valley Vista Nursing Home. Loren was also involved in Missouri Synod leadership positions. At the age of 73, Loren entered a 2-year training to become a Lutheran lay minister. Thereafter, he served as a lay minister at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church preparing a monthly newsletter column and ministering to home bound congregation members with sermons he wrote. Loren studied his bible daily and could be heard praising God through his last week of life.
Loren was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters Dorothy Streiner McQueen (William) and Berniece Streiner Cole (Luther) and his grandson Jace Ward. He is survived by his wife Dorothy Streiner and two daughters, Lisa Ward (Roger) and Debbie Hoffman (Jeff) all of Wamego. Loren is also survived by four grandchildren: Blake Ward (Lauren) and Brooke Ward both of Overland Park; and Brianna Hoffman and Josh Hoffman, both of Wamego. He is also survived by one great-grandson, Asher Ward of Overland Park as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at Wamego Cemetery on August 19. A virtual memorial for Loren will be held on Friday, August 20th at 10:00 a.m. The link for viewing is https://mtcalvarylutheranchurch.org/LSfuneral .
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 17535 Say Rd., Wamego, KS 66547 or the Loren Streiner Memorial at Bank of the Flint Hills, 806 5th St., Wamego, KS 66547. Cards may be sent to Dorothy Streiner c/o Valley Vista Nursing Home, 2011 Grandview Dr., Wamego, KS 66547.
