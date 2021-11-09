Lynn Marie Cox, 70, of Wamego, Kansas, died Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Stormont-Vail Medical Center in Topeka, due to complications from a long battle with diabetes. She had been a member of the community since 1982
Lynn was born on April 3, 1951, in Lincoln, Nebraska, the daughter of William and Ethel Schaaf Way. She attended local grade schools and graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School.
Lynn worked for several years as a fingerprint specialist for the F.B.I. in Washington DC and Lincoln and for the Nebraska State Patrol. After moving to Wamego, Lynn was a para educator for USD 320 in Wamego. In Lincoln she volunteered for the local Humane Society working in the adoption room and was a member of the local fire department auxiliary. In Wamego, she was active in the Kansas Specialty Dog Service foster program. Lynn also volunteered at the Senior Center.
Lynn loved her family and the time she could spend with them. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and all kinds of animals, especially dogs.
Lynn married Ronald Cox on June 10, 1974, in Ashland, Nebraska. He survives at their home.
She is also survived by her children; Crystal McWilliams (Michael), Martinsburg, West Virginia, John Cox (Jessica), Wamego, Shylee Cox (Jeremy Bohanon), Wamego, and Sam Cox (Erin), Nashville, Tennessee; and her four grandchildren, Mya, Mitchell, Alexandra, and Twyla. Lynn was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Frank Way
Graveside funeral services at Louisville Cemetery will be announced. The family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of the donor’s choice, and those may be sent in care of Campanella & Stewart Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.campanellastewart.com.
