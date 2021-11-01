Margo Evans died peacefully on October 27, 2021, with family present.
Margo was born March 9, 1935, at Hull, Quebec, Canada. Margo lived in the Manhattan area most of her life with her loving husband Don. They had three children, Gilbert (Debra), Mickie (Glenn) and Curtis (Angelika); eight grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Margo loved her family and the outdoors. Margo received her citizenship in 1966 and was a very proud American and Kansan. She was very creative and always busy making something. Margo will be greatly missed.
There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 94th and State Ave., Kansas City, KS. Committal will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery at Fort Riley, near Manhattan Airport. www.porterfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.