Alma—Marilyn A. VandeVelde Claussen, 77, passed away early Friday, September 3, 2021, at a Topeka nursing home.
She was born December 5, 1943, in Wamego, the daughter of Merrill and Bernice Kraus Fritze. Marilyn was raised in the Alma community and graduated from Alma High School in 1961. She attended Clark’s School of Business in Topeka.
Marilyn provided daycare in Silver Lake for many years, worked at a local bank, and loved being a paraprofessional for the Silver Lake School District. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys, and previously of St. Stanislaus in Rossville. Marilyn was a past member of the EHU and volunteered at the Silver Lake Senior Center. She was a member of a Bunko group for many years. Marilyn loved her family and enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities. Marilyn liked gardening, canning, and playing board games and cards. She enjoyed camping, riding horses, riding on a four-wheeler with her husband Doc, and attending KSU games.
On January 12, 1963, Marilyn was united in marriage to August C. “Sonny” VandeVelde. He preceded her in death on May 15, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joseph “Joe” Fritze.
Marilyn was united in marriage to Dr. Verne Claussen, Jr. on December 27, 2003, in St. Marys. He survives of the home.
Other survivors include her children, Lori (Curt) Campbell, Silver Lake, Vicki (Dave) Shanley, Silver Lake, Kristi (Phillip) Cockrell, Lenexa, Scott (Lori) VandeVelde, Silver Lake; and stepchildren, Mary Chris (Ron) Myers, Delia, Verne Claussen III (Kathleen), Ingelheim, Germany; grandchildren, Chelsea (Chad) Ray, Dustin (Jessie) Campbell, Kaci Campbell, Alexis Campbell, Taylor VandeVelde, Trevor Shanley, Lyndsey VandeVelde, Dylan VandeVelde and Kaden VandeVelde, step-grandchildren, Mary Leigh Myers, Hanna Myers, and John Henry Myers; great-grandchildren, Reagan Ray, Goldyn Campbell, and Anakyn Campbell; many extended family members.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in the Silver Lake Cemetery. Mrs. Claussen will lie in state, and the family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the Rosary at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St, St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences, go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
